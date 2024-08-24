Energy Bad Boys

Disposable Power Plants: Wind and Solar Are the Single-Use Plastic of the Power Plant World
The short useful lifespan of wind, solar, and battery storage facilities.
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
24
The Bad Boys Start a Business
Introducing Always On Energy Research
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
27
Green New Walz
Everything you need to know about Tim Walz's energy policy
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
57
Ten Slides on the Looming Mess in MISO
The Ice Gets Thinner Due to Data Center Demand
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
61

July 2024

Why Don't They Turn the Wind Turbines Up?
Your guide to debunking the myth that it's not the wind's fault
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
108
Blown Apart: Massachusetts Offshore Wind Turbine Disintegrates Into the Ocean
Durability and economic realities continue to hamper state efforts pushing offshore wind
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
31
The Life and Death of the Chevron Doctrine
Energy Bad Boys Podcast: Everything you need to know about the demise of the Chevron Doctrine
  
Mitch Rolling
 and 
Isaac Orr
4
1:32:40
Why Nuclear is Cheaper than Wind and Solar
It's the system costs, stupid
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
160

June 2024

Denmark's Disgraceful Livestock Tax
Family farms will be hit hardest by the government's tax on farm animals
  
Isaac Orr
30
Nine Slides from My Keynote Address to the Dairyland Power Cooperative
What's the deal with these EPA regulations?
  
Isaac Orr
27
Speaking Inquiries
Book Isaac to speak at your event
  
Isaac Orr
Lazard's Low-End LCOE Estimates for Solar Are Still Too Optimistic
Even in the Southwest, solar is more expensive than existing coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants
  
Isaac Orr
 and 
Mitch Rolling
24
