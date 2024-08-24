Energy Bad Boys
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Speaking Inquiries
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Disposable Power Plants: Wind and Solar Are the Single-Use Plastic of the Power Plant World
The short useful lifespan of wind, solar, and battery storage facilities.
7 hrs ago
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
59
Share this post
Disposable Power Plants: Wind and Solar Are the Single-Use Plastic of the Power Plant World
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
The Bad Boys Start a Business
Introducing Always On Energy Research
Aug 17
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
64
Share this post
The Bad Boys Start a Business
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Green New Walz
Everything you need to know about Tim Walz's energy policy
Aug 6
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
175
Share this post
Green New Walz
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
57
Ten Slides on the Looming Mess in MISO
The Ice Gets Thinner Due to Data Center Demand
Aug 3
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
84
Share this post
Ten Slides on the Looming Mess in MISO
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
61
July 2024
Why Don't They Turn the Wind Turbines Up?
Your guide to debunking the myth that it's not the wind's fault
Jul 27
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
150
Share this post
Why Don't They Turn the Wind Turbines Up?
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
108
Blown Apart: Massachusetts Offshore Wind Turbine Disintegrates Into the Ocean
Durability and economic realities continue to hamper state efforts pushing offshore wind
Jul 20
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
127
Share this post
Blown Apart: Massachusetts Offshore Wind Turbine Disintegrates Into the Ocean
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
The Life and Death of the Chevron Doctrine
Energy Bad Boys Podcast: Everything you need to know about the demise of the Chevron Doctrine
Jul 13
•
Mitch Rolling
and
Isaac Orr
33
Share this post
The Life and Death of the Chevron Doctrine
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
1:32:40
Why Nuclear is Cheaper than Wind and Solar
It's the system costs, stupid
Jul 6
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
165
Share this post
Why Nuclear is Cheaper than Wind and Solar
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
160
June 2024
Denmark's Disgraceful Livestock Tax
Family farms will be hit hardest by the government's tax on farm animals
Jun 29
•
Isaac Orr
63
Share this post
Denmark's Disgraceful Livestock Tax
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
Nine Slides from My Keynote Address to the Dairyland Power Cooperative
What's the deal with these EPA regulations?
Jun 22
•
Isaac Orr
50
Share this post
Nine Slides from My Keynote Address to the Dairyland Power Cooperative
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
27
Speaking Inquiries
Book Isaac to speak at your event
Jun 22
•
Isaac Orr
1
Share this post
Speaking Inquiries
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Lazard's Low-End LCOE Estimates for Solar Are Still Too Optimistic
Even in the Southwest, solar is more expensive than existing coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants
Jun 15
•
Isaac Orr
and
Mitch Rolling
61
Share this post
Lazard's Low-End LCOE Estimates for Solar Are Still Too Optimistic
energybadboys.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
© 2024 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts