Isaac Orr is an accomplished public speaker who believes it is necessary to entertain an audience if you hope to educate them. With this worldview in mind, Isaac specializes in explaining complex energy topics in a way that is both fun and easy for everyone to understand.

I’ve included links to four videos below to give you an idea of the topics I cover in my talks. There are two videos on the work he and Mitch Rolling have done on the impact of EPA regulations on grid reliability, one on the environmental impacts of wind adn solar, and one from the Wayback Machine, where I explain what hydraulic fracturing is to a general audience.

If you’d like to reach out to me about speaking at your event, please email energybadboys@gmail.com or Isaac@aoenergy.org

Keynote Address Dairyland Power Cooperative Annual Meeting (June 2024)

Address On the Big Stage at the Lignite Council Annual Meeting (October 2023)

The Environmental Impacts of Wind and Solar (2021)

The Environmental and Economic Impacts of Hydraulic Fracturing (2015)

This speech is from a conference I spoke at several years ago.