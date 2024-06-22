Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr. Lawrence's avatar
Mr. Lawrence
Oct 11

I would like to disucss with you drafting a education article for the Hayek Business Review

I would like you to consider drafting an article on the real future of energy not the made up future for publication in the Hayek Business Journal. The consumers are small and medium sized business leaders around the globe. We are restarting the Journal after a hiatus

The idea of the Hayek Business Journal is real-world knowledge - not academic vomit. It is supported and sponsored by Hakey Global Colledge. https://hayekcollege.com/

Once finished, you will be interviewed by either the President of Hayek Global or me for a POD cast discussion of your findings and experiences. The article will be published in the 2025 Hayek Business Review, which is available through Amazon and listed on SSRN.

First draft to me by mid-December? I can be found at (LBF at Feeinc dot com)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture