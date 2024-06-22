Isaac Orr is an accomplished public speaker who believes it is necessary to entertain an audience if you hope to educate them. With this worldview in mind, Isaac specializes in explaining complex energy topics in a way that is both fun and easy for everyone to understand.
I’ve included links to four videos below to give you an idea of the topics I cover in my talks. There are two videos on the work he and Mitch Rolling have done on the impact of EPA regulations on grid reliability, one on the environmental impacts of wind adn solar, and one from the Wayback Machine, where I explain what hydraulic fracturing is to a general audience.
If you’d like to reach out to me about speaking at your event, please email energybadboys@gmail.com or Isaac@aoenergy.org
Keynote Address Dairyland Power Cooperative Annual Meeting (June 2024)
Address On the Big Stage at the Lignite Council Annual Meeting (October 2023)
The Environmental Impacts of Wind and Solar (2021)
I open up forin this video.
The Environmental and Economic Impacts of Hydraulic Fracturing (2015)
This speech is from a conference I spoke at several years ago. I’ve included it here because it helps convey
I would like to disucss with you drafting a education article for the Hayek Business Review
I would like you to consider drafting an article on the real future of energy not the made up future for publication in the Hayek Business Journal. The consumers are small and medium sized business leaders around the globe. We are restarting the Journal after a hiatus
The idea of the Hayek Business Journal is real-world knowledge - not academic vomit. It is supported and sponsored by Hakey Global Colledge. https://hayekcollege.com/
Once finished, you will be interviewed by either the President of Hayek Global or me for a POD cast discussion of your findings and experiences. The article will be published in the 2025 Hayek Business Review, which is available through Amazon and listed on SSRN.
First draft to me by mid-December? I can be found at (LBF at Feeinc dot com)