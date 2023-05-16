Energy Bad Boys

Home
Podcast
Notes
Speaking Inquiries
Archive
About

Why subscribe to Energy Bad Boys?

Isaac and Mitch are energy modelers with experience modeling the impact of energy policies and regulations on the reliability and affordability of the electric grid for state agencies, non-profits, and industry stakeholders.

We’ve modeled the impact of policies in nine states and assessed the impact of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations like the Clean Power Plan 2.0, the Ozone Transport Rule, and the Coal Combustion and Residual rule in the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

We’ve also written extensively on the impact of Low-Carbon Fuel Standards and the importance of domestic mining.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Energy Bad Boys

Energy modelers Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling write about the energy issues facing our world.

People

Isaac Orr 

@energybadboys
My name is Isaac Orr, and I write about energy and environmental issues with my colleague Mitch Rolling. Some pieces will be deep dives, and others will be short and sweet. We're happy to have you along for the ride.

Mitch Rolling 

@mitchrolling
Energy Bad Boys co-founder. I write about energy policies impacting Americans and design cost and reliability models to show the impact of energy proposals around the country, which have been used in 12 states and at the EPA.
© 2024 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture