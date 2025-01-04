America Can Save the Electric Grid or the Wind and Solar Grift, Not Both
A Time for Choosing is at hand
America's electric grid is experiencing an emerging reliability crisis. While blackouts have already occurred, in the next five to ten years the grid will face a growing risk of widespread rolling blackouts due to surging power demand, federal regulations incentivizing the retirement of reliable coal and natural gas power plants, and a proliferation of unreliable wind and solar resources.
Unfortunately, many Republican members of Congress don’t seem to understand that federal subsidies for wind and solar included in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are the driving forces behind the emerging reliability crisis, and any continued support for these taxpayer handouts will bring America’s grid closer to the brink of blackouts.
If we want to save our electric grid, a choice needs to be made between policies that support reliable and affordable power and policies that merely soak up federal subsidies and erode the backbone of the grid. Our federal lawmakers have an opportunity to use the reconciliation process to help fix this problem—and save taxpayers trillions of dollars—by repealing the Production Tax Credit (PTC) and the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) once and for all.
As grid reliability declines, policymakers can choose to save the electric grid or choose to save the wind and solar grift—they cannot choose both. The choice really is that simple.
The Brink of Blackouts
According to the latest Long-Term Reliability Assessment (LTRA) by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), much of America already faces an elevated or high risk of rolling blackouts in the next five years.
These areas are at risk of blackouts due to rising power demand for data centers and other applications, the retirement of coal, natural gas, and nuclear power plants, and the simple fact that wind and solar are not capable of matching the reliability attributes of the thermal generators they are allegedly replacing.
The region most at risk is the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO), which could see rolling blackouts during normal summer and winter grid conditions as early as the summer of 2025, meaning it won’t take a freak winter storm or heatwave to strain the grid.
MISO is most at risk because retiring coal plants are being replaced by mostly solar, wind, and battery facilities. Unfortunately for MISO, and other regions following in its footsteps, solar, wind, and battery facilities have a pesky habit of not showing up to work.
While MISO is at high risk of experiencing electricity supply shortfalls beginning in the Summer of 2025 based on planning reserve margins derived from anticipated resources and demand forecasts, it will also experience shortfalls in the winter months, as well. As the graph below shows, MISO is well below target reserve margins moving into 2029-30.
What’s the Harm in Extending the Subsidies?
NERC explains the changes compromising grid reliability are primarily driven by “economic, policy, and regulatory factors” (emphasis added) that are leading to the retirement of much-needed fossil-fuel generators.
It’s essential for red-state policymakers to understand that subsidies for wind and solar are no longer the mostly harmless, “bring home the bacon,” pork-barrel projects they were in the early 1990s when subsidies were first established to jump-start these fledging industries.
Instead, wind and solar subsidies have been co-opted by unelected bureaucrats to make them the primary weapon in the regulatory state’s war on reliable and affordable electricity.
For example, in 2024, the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed that the IRA subsidies, and not its regulations on carbon dioxide emissions from coal and natural gas power plants, would be responsible for most of the coal and natural gas plant closures on the electric grid as companies shift to more wind, solar, and battery storage.
The IRA is a disingenuous accounting gimmick that allowed the EPA to pretend that its regulations on greenhouse gas emissions on coal and natural gas power plants would not cost the country hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of dollars in compliance costs. As a result, the IRA subsidies were the primary enabler of the EPA’s regulatory overreach by allowing the agency to claim the rules passed a cost-benefit test.
Lawmakers must understand that the subsidies are no longer only used to incentivize wind and solar; the administrative state is also using them to punish the dispatchable power plants that keep the lights on and force them to close for good. This is why lawmakers cannot choose wind and solar subsidies and also have a reliable grid.
This new development steadily erodes the grid's reliability, just like the warm days of early spring erode the thickness of the ice underneath the last ice fisherman on the lake. If you ignore the changing conditions long enough, you will eventually suffer the consequences.
Conclusion
Repealing the subsidies for wind and solar will save the American taxpayer trillions of dollars, but also the electric grid as a whole. The subsidies in the IRA encourage a host of irrational energy decisions that actively undermine the reliability of our most important energy infrastructure.
Lawmakers can either vote to save the grid or save the green grift; they can’t do both.
Unfortunately, the room for middle ground is dwindling with the closure of the nation’s coal plants. Let’s hope it won’t take an event—or several—like Winter Storm Uri for policymakers to understand the gravity of the situation.
Thank you gents for an excellent explanation of the situation. This always seemed the most likely outcome to me, even though I am no expert in the situation, but I do have a basic understanding of things like physics and chemistry from my undergraduate days at MIT.
since the issue is entirely political, perhaps the proper way forward is to recognize that the climate change narrative is a religion (after all, it shares all the attributes of religion, belief without proof as well as the religious heirarchies and ability to pay indulgences like carbon offsets). Thus, the Church of Carbon (not my name, but cannot remember who first said it) being a religion must be separated from the state and is ineligible for any subsidies of any type. so all those subsidies for wind and solar would be unconstitutional and ended. Perhaps then, we could go back to a reality based process for expanding our ever growing energy needs.
Thank you EBBs and happy new year! It struck me (from the UK) that our own governments' policies are putting us in a position that "hostile "actors" have been striving for - to "turn out the lights". Germany has been referred to many times as the exemplar of this folly, sometimes to the point of ridicule. I've yet to see anyone ridiculing our neighbours the French over energy (not even the Brits). It is in their psyche not to want to be beholden to others and I believe this motivated them decades ago to establish a large fleet of nuclear power stations which have provided them with safe, secure and weather-independent power with a particularly low per capita "carbon footprint" for a developed nation. (As I write, France is supplying 3% of the UK grid demand.) There's no need for the hypothetical; examples exist. "They have eyes, but they refuse to see. If their minds were not closed, they might see with their eyes".