Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
13hEdited

Excellent summary, EBB.....Wind and solar droughts are too frequent, battery storage duration is too limited, and the cost is too prohibitive to achieve the capacity buildout required. Unfortunately, these facts haven’t stopped organizations from advocating for it and states from passing legislation to enforce it.

The Battery Bubble will pop eventually. The only question is how much money we'll spend before reality catches up with the hype.

Sadly, California has already wasted billions of dollars with the installation of 16,351 MW of 4-hour batteries as of 01 June 2026. California is also distinguished by having the first massive battery fire at Moss Landing in January, 2025. 300 MW of batteries up in smoke. Likely total cost will be about $1/2 billion. Physics is the reason I say the expenditure is wasted.

1. Batteries fail to contribute meaningful amounts of essential synchronous grid inertia like large nuclear power plants do.

2. Furthermore, the short circuit capability for a few milliseconds is orders of magnitude less than nuclear power plants.

3. Finally, batteries are ideally suited for resistive loads with a power factor of 1.00. On the other hand, the dominant load for power grids are electric motors with a power factor of 0.80. That means wasted energy when employing batteries. It is acceptable for household loads with Tesla PowerWalls. However, this inefficiency is unacceptable for a massive power grid.

Reply
Share
3 replies
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
11h

Every article reveals more energy illiteracy, financial illiteracy, and a superior demonstration of political power out of control. The facts are indisputably on eliminating or severely limiting solar and wind and batteries as a feasible and reliable part of the grid. The trillion dollar question is how is this insanity stopped and we course correct to reality. How does your professional work make an impact on this? This article was especially disturbing. 😳

Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture