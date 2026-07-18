Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

The more you reveal, the better chances of this information reaches the masses. It will take pushback from the masses to slow and stop this insanity. The regulators obviously have financial gains from the implementation of parasitic wind and solar. The statistics of how useless wind was in this is not surprising but should have been a major red flag to never build it. The corruption and fraud in the net zero/green energy movement must be investigated. People that forced this into service need to be punished. If any of them would have bothered to visit North Dakota on a sweltering summer day they would have known it is rarely windy in the dog days of summer there. What a bunch of crooks and scammers. I hope their power goes out and they don’t have AC so they get a taste of their own medicine.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
2dEdited

Tell our friends at NARUC that intermittent resources also POISON THE WELL and destroy the economics of reliable resources like gas and nuclear by interrupting them and lowering their capacity factors.

ISO-NE analysis shows that if you build 6300MW of nuclear by 2040 it runs at 88% capacity factor. If you only build 900MW of nuclear by 2040 it runs at only 53% capacity factor a 75% increase in per MWH cost over the typical 93% CF of nuclear. (The loads are the same so the difference between 6300 and 900 MW of nuclear comes from many times that MW of wind/solar/storage that is destroying the capacity factor and hence economics of nuclear --- or any dispatchable resource).

And it gets worse with the nuclear capacity factor in the 900MW scenario above decreasing to 14-21% by 2050 as 5117MW of nuclear are built by 2050....but this 2050 decrease in capacity factor is attributed to serving a large amount of low 13.7% load factor heat pump load.

But the 5117 MW of nuclear running at 18-21% capacity factor displaces 44,000 MW of wind/solar/storage by 2050 a multiple of 8.7 times.

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