Kevin T Kilty
Mar 30, 2024

Energy Bad Boys hit a home run with this essay. Yet, being an engineer I must point out a couple of issues. First, I was unsure what the term "Green Plating" referred to. Yes, it is an amusing play on the older term "gold plating" which referred to running up the cost of a project. However, this is a confusing point for ratepayers. Many people are very skeptical of the utility argument that wind and solar have no fuel cost thus must be the lowest cost alternative because their power bills are rising fast, yet can't quite refute the utility's logic about fuel cost. We need to rectify this very clearly.

One approach to crystallizing the argument is to point to empirical data that show rising costs as a function of renewables penetration. The Concerned Household Electricity Consumers Council (CHECC) in their lawsuit against the EPA is taking this route. However, there is quite a bit of noise in the empirical data which gives opponents a means to cloud the issue. Recognizing this flaw, I wrote a contribution for What's Up With That (WUWT) last autumn that deconstructed the utility rate setting process to show, specifically, why rates will rise with wind/solar (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/11/05/setting-utility-rates/).

What you fellows call Green Plating is what specifically amounts to return on capital -- it is "paying for access to capital markets". Wind/solar add to the utility's rate base, and then will cost the rate payers in aggregate the rate base addition times the allowed return on rate base. So far, this appears no different than it would with thermal assets. However, because thermal assets that once were adequate to run the grid on their own are now being used to balance wind/solar intermittently, the addition of wind/solar lowers the capacity factor of other assets on the grid what results is higher rate of return cost per unit of delivered energy which cannot do anything but raise rates.

Poor utilization of capital dominates, and I mean dominates, the entire energy evolution. You guys mention needed additions to long-haul transmission lines. These are needed for relatively low probability failures of local sources of total energy (an issue of renewables) -- i.e. they represent a poor capacity factor and poor utilization of capital. The worst problem with all of this is cost of storage. Using just 2023 data, I estimated that rate base in our balancing authority area will rise from its current $17,000 per ratepayer to well over $100,000 and perhaps to twice that per ratepayer in order to maintain constant reliability.

Think of the opportunity costs that this poor utilization of capital represents.

BTW, thanks for the reference to Mark Christie's commentary at the FERC. I come here to learn and I am never disappointed.

Andy Fately
Mar 30, 2024

The first chart tells it all, although the final one showing wind/solar's rise vs. flat electricity production in combination with the rising costs of electricity in Minnesota is also quite informative. great article, thanks

