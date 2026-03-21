Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

I sold every investment I had that included an electric utility. Including my retirement savings which was largely the SPY. The chickens are going to come home to roost soon. The shell game will end on unreliable wind and solar within 5 years IMHO. Welcome Sarah! She’s sharp like you guys, more powerful as a stronger team👊 Keep sharing the truth to help save our grid🇺🇸

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
2d

Ah yes, if it weren’t for double standards there would be no standards at all. The old three card Monty game of “Hide the Rate Base” from unsuspecting public service commissions and consumers. Now here is a novel idea. Instead of ski trails on the all the ski resort mountains, let’s prop up wind turbine generators (really small ones that don’t work) and solar panels. Imagine the angst as a Hollywood movie super star stares across the valley in Aspen to denuded ski trials covered in solar panels. Solar panels that are blinding and WTG’s that are blasting shadow flicker across the Rockies! Talk about a Marlon Brando moment in the opening scene of Apocalypse Now! The Horror, The Horror. Imagine owning a 30 million dollar house at the base of Vail Mountain resort and no longer being able to…wait for it…SKI!! Better still, maybe the managing partner of the private equity firm that put up the money to build solar panels and reap the rewards, will own the house. The Horror!

Maybe a useful EBB contest would be to find the investor owned utility or state that runs the biggest of the scams, jams the most horse bucky into their rate base, has the most rolling black outs and charges the most to it customers, the people who pay the bills and also the taxes. The customers IOU’s hate. Would need to be updated annually. ERCOT? EXCEL? The 6 New England States? New York? PJM? So many possibilities! Pin the tail on the Donkey with the IOU’s! Let the grift continue. The Comanche report, perfectly named! The Comanche Braves would often tie down a captured victim with wet rawhide which was tied to stakes in the ground, spread eagle on the hard pan in their tactical area of operations. Spread eagled the raw hide dries and tightens and slowly pulls the victim to shreds, and to make sure the pain is searing enough they cut off the eye lids so the victim would be blinded and in tortuous pain. Can’t blink or close your eyes without eyelids. Hmmm….there are so potential perpetrators of these messes, one wonders if we have enough raw hide.

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