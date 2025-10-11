Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
1d

I must admit, it is spectacular to watch the tears flowing from the windosolar (Irina Slav's brilliant term) crowd as they find out that the government is no longer their sugar daddy. Alas, I fear that your point about advocates understanding that wind and solar cannot survive without subsidies and mandates is limited to a very small number of that group. rather, many, especially politicians who have no understanding of the actual physics of energy, accept the LCOE BS as gospel and religiously believe that wind and solar are cheaper to run.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
winston's avatar
winston
1d

What a great time, with the government "shut down," to kill off excess, damaging regulation? Nearly as good as a recess appointment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture