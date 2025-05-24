“To the people of this country, I have but one answer on this subject. Judge me by the enemies I have made. Judge me by the selfish purposes of these utility leaders who have talked of radicalism while they were selling watered stock to the people and using our schools to deceive the coming generation.” -Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Wind and solar advocates are Big Sad. Early Thursday morning, the House of Representatives passed a reconciliation package that included a more aggressive sunset of the wind and solar subsidies than a previous version of the bill.

Based on how upset the package has made wind and solar fanboys like Jesse Jenkins and Bill McKibben, who deliciously described it as “A Dark Day in D.C.,” the legislation must be a remarkable improvement over the previous iteration.

The Upgraded Package

While the original version of the reconciliation package would have gradually phased out the so-called “clean electricity production credit” and the “clean electricity investment credit” for all resources starting in 2029 and ending them in 2032, the new version will end technology-neutral clean electricity tax credits for sources including wind and solar starting in 2029. It will also require those projects to begin construction within 60 days of the legislation becoming law and be placed in service by 2028.

The law also includes provisions that bar U.S. projects from using components, subcomponents, or even materials from China that would make it nearly impossible for US solar and battery manufacturers to qualify for the tax incentives, according to analysts at Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF).

Given that Wood Mackenzie reports China will hold more than 80 percent of the world’s polysilicon, wafer, cell, and module manufacturing capacity from 2023 to 2026, it’s difficult to see many new solar projects qualifying for tax credits.

The Quiet Part Out Loud: No Subsidies = No Wind and Solar

Bloomberg reports that without the tax credits, returns for renewable power plants could drop below the threshold necessary to stimulate investment and likely spur a strategic capital shift away from the US:

“Without tax credits it’s harder to invest,” Bobby Chada, an investment analyst at Capital Group, said in an interview on the sidelines of the Aurora Energy Research conference in London.

As a result, Jesse Jenkins has noted that the amount of wind and solar installed in the future is likely to drop dramatically compared to the endless taxpayer handouts for wind and solar in the Biden administration’s IRA.

The graphs below show the difference in annual capacity additions (in gigawatts per year) for each energy source under a full repeal scenario and the “current policies” scenario. As you can see, average annual solar and wind growth is still significant, adding 18 GW for solar and 8 GW for wind, but it is much lower than the 45 GW and 39 GW forecast under the “optimistic current policy” scenario.

An odd feature of the graph is natural gas capacity growth in the “full repeal” scenario. One would imagine that natural gas capacity would be added more quickly in a world where subsidies are not distorting the market in favor of unreliable generators.

Nuclear Carveout

For the Nuke Bros in the audience, there is also good news on that front. While the subsidies in the updated reconciliation package will still end, they are left in place longer than those for wind and solar.

All of this means that the House bill saves money for taxpayers and helps stop the continued erosion of grid reliability by stopping subsidies for wind and solar while still providing a temporary leg up for nuclear power.

Lobbying the Senate

While the House of Representatives has delivered on limiting future wind and solar subsidies to the benefit of grid reliability and taxpayers, the package must now pass the Senate, where the wind and solar lobby is turning up the pressure to preserve the grift.

Here are three of the main myths made by wind and solar advocates for keeping the subsidies in place, and why they are full of malarkey.

Myth One: Repealing the Subsidies Will Increase Electricity Costs.

Jenkins and outfits like Energy Innovation Policy & Technology argue that repealing the subsidies will increase costs for consumers.

This could be true if you happen to live in a state with aggressive mandates for wind and solar, because these foolhardy policies will require utilities to construct these intermittent energy sources regardless of the cost. Therefore, without the subsidies, ratepayers will be on the hook for the full cost of transitioning to wind and solar and will no longer get to shift this cost onto taxpayers. However, the key reason costs will go up is that lawmakers are mandating the adoption of wind and solar in the first place.

In saner states, repealing the subsidies will make it more difficult for monopoly utilities to pretend that wind, solar, and battery storage are cheaper than keeping the existing coal and nuclear plants online and using new combined cycle natural gas to meet incremental increases in electricity demand.

For example, in our analysis of the Arizona Public Service Integrated Resource Plan for the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, we found that APS’s plan to invest heavily in wind, solar, and battery storage would cost $42.7 billion without taxpayer subsidies, and $40.7 billion with them.

In contrast, we found that using natural gas to meet growing demand would only cost $20.8 billion.

Myth Two: The IRA Subsidies Are Mostly Going to Red States, So This is Bad For Their Economies

IRA advocates often claim that “red” states benefit more from the subsidies than “blue” states do.

For example, according to a report by E2, “nearly 60 percent of the announced projects—representing 85 percent of the investments and 68 percent of the jobs—are in Republican congressional districts.”

While it’s true that many of the manufacturing plants that are supposedly under construction due to the IRA are located in “red” states, this is not because of the benevolence of former President Biden or Congressional Democrats who passed the IRA in 2022.

In reality, these manufacturing facilities are going to “red” states because “blue” states are generally more hostile to businesses with higher taxes, higher energy prices, and higher labor costs.

Repealing these subsidies will prevent the malinvestment of this capital into non-competitive industries, and the tax provisions in the reconciliation package designed to boost domestic manufacturing will disproportionately flow to “redder” states for the same reasons the IRA money was going there: they have healthier overall economies that are accommodating to growth.

Furthermore, “benefit” is the key word here. While the IRA subsidies sparked investment in wind and solar energy, doing so ultimately resulted in (and would continue to produce) electricity grids prone to blackouts—which leads to myth three.

Myth Three: Wind and Solar Are Needed for Grid Reliability and to Meet Data Center Demand

A newer argument made by wind and solar advocates on the energy scene is that these sources of electricity are needed because we are in an energy emergency, and we need more electricity generation capabilities to power data centers.

This one is a knee-slapper for a multitude of reasons, but the biggest reason is that nobody actually believes it.

While wind, solar, and batteries may have short construction times (as the graph above shows), we have yet to read an article about a data center developer who is eager to run their facility intermittently and subject to swings in the weather.

As we have discussed in the past, grid operators consistently give wind and solar low capacity values, meaning there is a much higher chance that they will not show up when needed most.

Wind and solar also have a nasty habit of underperforming these accreditations, due to wind droughts and cloud cover, and here lies the dilemma: wind and solar could be producing nothing at all, even as grid planners use these capacity values to determine “resource adequacy.” So, for example, if the grid plans for wind and solar to be producing 30 percent of their capacity during peak hours and they’re only producing 10 percent or lower, the grid (and everyone who relies on it) may be SOL.

This was the case during the ERCOT blackouts in Texas in 2021, after the grid attempted to meet a 40 percent increase in demand since 2003 with exclusively wind and solar resources.

It gets even worse for wind and solar because their capacity values shrink as more is put on the grid, meaning each MW of wind and solar installed is marginally less reliable than the last.

Our reliability modeling has shown consistently that even with tens of thousands of MWs of battery storage available, a grid reliant on intermittent wind and solar is more prone to blackouts because it still needs to deal with the issue of prolonged droughts and severe underperformance, and the batteries don’t charge themselves.

If we are, indeed, in an energy emergency, the answer is to build more dispatchable energy sources that will actually provide the reliable energy the grid needs. Investing in wind and solar—stemming from the horrible incentives created by the IRA subsidies—only wastes more time and money getting energy policy back in this direction.

Conclusion

The House of Representatives did the American electric grid and people a solid this week by drastically scaling back the wind and solar subsidies in the reconciliation package passed Thursday, compared to the previous proposal.

As we noted last week, if your business is reliant upon never-ending infusions of taxpayer dollars, then it’s not really a business; it is a failed social experiment persisting on life support.

Hopefully, they stand strong and keep the credits as is.

