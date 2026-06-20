Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Mike Mellor's avatar
Mike Mellor
7h

Hi, this is a tough read loaded with data and will take me a day or two to work through. Your hard work is appreciated.

In the chart "LCOE: Existing Thermal Power Plants vs New Renewable Facilities" I note that solar and wind have no capital cost. Well I suppose that taxpayers' money is free, but...

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1 reply by Isaac Orr
Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
8h

"It has been said that figures will not lie. It is equally true that liars will figure", Carroll D. Wright 1899.

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