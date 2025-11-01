Energy Bad Boys

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
4d

Imagine a big bank with billions slathered all over the world in renewable energy boondoggles making a mistake. No waay. Why their work is impeccable! How dare you two Energy Bad Boys check their work! They want you two around them like they want a case of a nasty social disease. Couple of items to note, gas turbine order backlogs from the three major turbine OEM’s are between and 3 and 5 years out. With natural gas hovering around $2-4MMBTU it is likely that when the real costs of LOCE+ are recognized and the PTC’s and ITC’s have gone the way of quail (at least for a while) that wind and solar will no longer be the darlings of the dreamers in the development world. ISO New England’s CEO says he needs more dispatchable power, way to go Gordo! Have fun in the semi’s, as the main character in the movie Sling Blade identifies the problem, “ain’t got no gas in it..” so we to here in New England ain’t got no gas in it. Whatever will we do. Well we could call Rich Kinder and apologize, not likely and or get someone at Lazard to fudge some more wind and solar numbers for us so we can continue to drink renewable non dispatchable power hemlock, or we can just wait for winter and euthanize a broad swath of the population, (who needs kids and old people?) and reduce load further, there is no industrial load of any merit to speak of, so let’s just get rid of people. The outward migration plan to warmer climes of the population isn’t working fast enough for 5 of the 6 governors of the 6 New England states. One does wonder, now that Bill Gates has decided “climate change” isn’t quite the existential threat he has been saying it was, that maybe some adults will be found somewhere and a hyper drive to local SMR units is started. It has always amazed this writer living and working close by to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in seacoast New Hampshire, how we can have 2-4 hot small reactors aboard US Navy Attack Submarines at any given time, but Seabrook Station is an existential threat to our civilization. Oh well, one of life’s mysteries, we will just have to wait and see how it all resolves. As that great reporter at large and pundit Dan Rather used to sign off the nightly news cast in his short lived gig as Walter Cronkite Jr, “Courage!” Yep, courage will keep the lights on and the gas flowing into residential homes and small businesses. Keep after it guys, you have Lazard on the run!

smopecakes
4d

Still waiting for them to update their nuclear price from just using Vogtle 😅

