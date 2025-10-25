Energy Bad Boys

One area of signifant Transmission expense ties directly to greenhouse gas regulations and high voltage circuit breakers. For decades circuit breakers have been filled with sulfur hexifloride (SF6). SF6 has been declared a major greenhouse gas and the EPA has been exerting massive pressure to remove that equipment from service. First we had to invent something to replace them, now trying to replace millions of SF6 breakers worldwide. $$$$

Back in the summer of 2005 we had a family reunion at the homestead which led to our first 500 dollar electric bill from PG&E. The costs of meeting the states 20% RES were allocated in the residential sector, as defined by the cpuc, to non-care tier 2 and higher usage customers of the big 3 (PG&E, SCE,SDGE). The public utilities were not required to meet the 20%RES. I support evaluating utility costs by separating public utilities out from the private utilities- as done here

https://mcubedecon.com/2025/10/21/discerning-what-drives-rate-increases-is-more-complex-than-shown-in-lbnl-study/

We responded to the new rate structure by using some of my consulting income to sign up for a time of use rate schedule and purchasing PV system hardware from a wholesaler in early 2006. Our net metering grid connection occurred on July 24, 2006.

Thanks for digging into the report.

