Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
2d

Very nice article reminding us that many people will change there views with enough financial incentives.

One aspect I find amusing is that northern states, where solar is significantly less productive, often appear to have higher renewables mandates. As the article points out, Minnesota has a 25% target while Maine has an even higher 40% mandate. Arizona had a 15% mandate, which I believe was recently removed by the Arizona Corporation Commission. In contract to these mandates, the NREL calculated direct normal solar irradiance (KWH/M2/Day) for Arizona appears to be ~53% greater than Minnesota and ~69% great than Maine. This difference in solar irradiance is likely directly correlated with solar generation and therefore levelized cost of energy. I'm guessing that the cost-effectiveness (value/cost) that customers in these northern states are forced to accept is very low relative to other generation sources.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Bill J's avatar
Bill J
2d

Great post and dredges up memories I have of doing some work in the MN legislature when Pawlenty introduced his bill. He wanted to run for President and believed this would make him stand out in a good way compared to other Rs (a very debateable read of the electorate). He made a stupendous tactical blunder to start off with. He introduced a very ambitious bill when only one house was R, with the other D. So of course the Ds said "Great! Nice start, but here's how to do it. We'll increase every mandate in here and add some more!" They made their constituents happy and sent back an even more stringent and expensive bill. With a lukewarm reception from the Rs, and some grumbling, Pawlenty failed to back up the Rs in their house - he couldn't oppose renewables, could he?). Afraid of losing the whole thing he didn't fight back and he signed the bill when it got to him, claiming victory. Pathetic.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture