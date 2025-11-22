Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manny's avatar
Manny
7h

Anyone with real experience and understanding of the electric grid understands that full cycle costs of renewables are way more expensive and unreliable than traditional nuclear, coal and natural gas generation. The tax payer subsidies hide some of the burden of these higher costs, but are paid for by consumers through higher taxes and inflation. The falsely named inflation reduction act that mandated many of these green energy policies should have been called the “inflation increase act”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
8h

The catastrophic waste of resources on the green energy agenda is one of the key reasons that debt loads around the world have risen so quickly. governments have the ability to spend to much on ordinary efforts and certainly don't need another, effectively useless mandate like decarbonization, to add to the bill.

The biggest problem is nobody will ever be held to account for these activities, despite their devastating impact on most peoples' lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture