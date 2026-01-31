Energy Bad Boys

Bob
2dEdited

The problem (and solution) lies as much on the demand side (heating load) as on the supply side.

Heat Pumps have recently added 1500? MW or more..

Maine was bragging about adding 100,000 heat pumps a year ago and is working on the second 100,000 conversions. A small house might have a 36,000BTU heat pump which draws 6 kW, so each 100,000 heat pumps adds 600 MW of winter load. Output drops dramatically below 5 deg F with even the best units so the electric resistance heaters kick in driving electric demand even higher. Massachusetts is subsidizing conversion $10,000 to $16,000 each. So New England has easily added more heating load than the NCEC transmission line might provide from Canada.

End the $1.4 B winter heat pump generation subsidy.

Winter generation supply recently costs 20c/kWh ( 2-4 times the other months) but customers pay a flat 10c/kWh rate which means the non heat pump customers are massively subsidizing the heat pump customers. ISO analysis shows that a 4.5% increase load due to heat pumps increases the LSEEE energy cost 53% a cost amplification of 12 times.... and that's after 3000 MW of offshore wind have been installed to reduce the winter oil dependence .

End the Federal $450 heat pump Accelerator Program for New England.

We shouldn't be paying more for something that costs more to operate. My 95% efficient natural gas costs 1/2 of a heat pump. Conversion from oil paid for itself in 4 years, and it reduced CO2 50% 15 years ago.

Heat Pumps have double the CO2 emissions rate of the present New England grid.

ISO analysis the above 4.5% increase would have marginal emission rate of 1/2 ton per MWH or twice the present emissions rate .25 ton/MWH. This problem persists even after spending $100-200B for a wind and solar system as fossil fuels will still be required in the cold heating months (ISO analysis).

ISO analysis shows that without heating and transportation electrification 90% of the offshore wind is not required. (EPCET slides and final report).

In the 1970s environmental groups sued to have prices reflect costs to avoid uneconomic generation from being built. The same situation exists today with the winter standard offer being 10c instead of the actual winter cost of 20+ c/kWh. ( the marginal cost is 30-40c/kWh which I estimate from ISO modeling, but also look the the actual ISO LMP of 40-80 c/kWh the last few weeks)

The variable heating spike load is meant to be supplied by fossil fuels which can be economically stored in existing fuel tanks and gas caverns. The Bad Boys calculated that it costs 141 time more to store energy in a battery than with an LNG pant.

We haven't learned from promoting electric heating with 1 c/kWh rates in the 1960s which created irate customers who felt they were lied to with promotional buy-in rates.

We will look back on the programs to subsidize and encourage electric heating as the biggest energy mistakes of the decade.

SH68137
2d

“Green” is primarily a political designation, not a scientific one.

PS. I 100% enjoy your information.

