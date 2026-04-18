Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
4dEdited

I think this is a brilliant report. Hopefully it makes it to the actual people that make meaningful decisions. It’s long overdue to put a counterpoint study and analysis to the “social cost of carbon” that was seemingly accepted as gospel by said “important people.” A 2-3 day black out in a large region of populated areas would definitely open up the eyes of many people. But, it is far easier to be apathetic than it is to get informed and vote accordingly. I constantly hear from certain “Foolish” analysts that solar and wind are much faster to deploy so they will continue to be the leader in electricity generation for new capacity for increased demand from data centers and re-shoring of manufacturing. They should read EBB and quit giving out such Foolish recommendations. Congrats on the ratings!

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Kevin T Kilty's avatar
Kevin T Kilty
4dEdited

This is pretty important work, Bad boys. As you realize, one common answer to the problems you note here is that we'll just lean on our neighbors. We will import enough power from nearby balancing areas to make up the shortfall. This complicates the issue as does the typical reliability goal of 0.1 days of outage per year. This also works out the same numerically if it is 1.0 days per ten years. But as I pointed out to some SPP representatives at the PSC in January there is a lot of difference most likely between a winter-time 2.4 hour outage in New Mexico versus a 24 hour outage in Wyoming. Most customers have no clue how their home will respond to each.

As the intervenors in our most recent general rate case with PacifiCorp were putting the final touches on a stipulated settlement in March 2025, one of our commissioners asked why was it that Rocky Mountain Power was building wind plants. A RMP exec dutifully answered "to supply our customers with reliable and safe energy."

They're like trained seals. I hate these pat and meaningless answers.

I had some interesting data to show the assembly of people. In a one-week period two weeks earlier (February 2025) PACE saw wind and solar vanish on three separate occasions longer than 8 hours each. Coal was carrying the area. The data showed that PACE was also importing a lot of energy from Western Area Power Administration. I showed the WAPA data to illustrate that when PACE has no wind and solar, WAPA doesn't either, and our imported energy was being supplied by coal -- coal, by the way, scheduled to be shuttered by the end of year (saved at the last minute by FERC order). So much for leaning on neighbors.

One commissioner asked if this same situation occurs year-round. I answered that it is actually worse in summer and autumn. People responsible for keeping lights on are very short of pertinent information it would seem.

BTW, Later I analyzed 2025 data from January 1 to September 30 and found that both wind and solar would vanish for at least 8 hours 90 times during that period. By vanish I mean solar at zero and wind below 5% nameplate capacity.

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