Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Brawl Street Journal's avatar
The Brawl Street Journal
14h

Alberta’s secession movement will surely accelerate if the rest of Canada keeps talking about joining the EU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken Braun's avatar
Ken Braun
11hEdited

I've been looking at this for a year, thinking a win for the Liberals (a tiny possibility when I began thinking about this) would drive Alberta away. Now that the Liberals have won, it looks like it's the likeliest of several wild possibilities.

30 percent

Somehow Carney manages to give Alberta what it wants AND fix other national problems that are causing Canadians (especially young ones) to leave, and does this before the Alberta separatist election happens next year, thus preventing the vote from winning. I can't explain with a straight face how this happy ending would all transpire. The odds are based on status quo inertia, more than reason. Canada is currently a mess that is hard to exaggerate.

20 percent

Alberta votes to separate next year, negotiations ensue, somehow Canada becomes reasonable and lets Alberta become an independent nation without too many strings attached. Americans & Alberta have all the advantages of statehood, but without the heavy lift of getting there.

20 percent

Separation vote wins, Canada is not reasonable in the negotiations, and Alberta drags in the statehood discussion to add pressure. Who knows where that goes.

10 percent

Separation vote happens early next year, and wins, allowing Trump to turn Alberta statehood into a mid term election issue, saying Democrats don't want to grow America because they're afraid of giving the GOP two more Senate seats.

10 percent

Same as above, except Americans agree on a compromise of admitting DC with AB, keeping the Senate math unchanged.

WILDCARDS: Saskatchewan has the same level of support for separation, just not a movement that is as organized as Alberta, and would probably do whatever Alberta does .... The two together are roughly the population of Wisconsin or Minnesota. And don't forget about the eastern ridings of BC, which are also politically and resource similar to Alberta.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture