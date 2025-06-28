Energy Bad Boys

Andy Fately
5h

Gents, is there any way to calculate how much money has been wasted..er spent on decarbonization goals? It strikes me that would be a powerful argument for politicians to wield in elections as they promise to not spend on net zero, but rather on things that make sense.

Ben Powers
4h

It’s proven over and over & we all need to get our heads out of the sand & understand in black & white: money talks & what’s best for humanity walks … in the numbers: $5 trillion have been invested in wind & solar in the past 40 years, the world’s reliance on hydrocarbons have been reduced from 82% to 81%… with a billion humans without electricity and 3 to 4 billion with limited and unreliable electricity &

knowing what we know of the importance of affordable reliable energy to modern life, individuals who should know better like Bill Gates still yap about cow farts and using pastures & farmlands for solar installations … one wonders about his types 🤔…

The cool thing is a governor and a movement have already started the pushback: affordable reliable clean energy security act of Louisiana & one day of America & one day of the world as live in 🙏🙏🙏🗽🇺🇸🗽

https://empoweringamerica.org/energy-security-is-born-on-the-bayou/

