A bit of professional news this week.

For the last six years, we have worked at the Minnesota-based think tank Center of the American Experiment. Now, we are excited to finally announce that we have left the nest and started our own energy modeling think tank called Always On Energy Research.

About Always On Energy Research

Always On Energy Research is dedicated to ensuring that every state in America has the affordable, reliable energy needed to power the nation and to fuel a robust, rapidly growing economy now and into the future.

To this effect, we offer a suite of energy modeling services to break down complicated energy policies so they are digestible for everyone. Part of this includes educating policymakers about the true costs of energy proposals in their states.

Our services include:

Modeling the cost of policies mandating the use of wind and solar and integrated resource plans;

The reliability impacts of changing resource mixes;

The impacts of electrification on electricity demand, cost, and reliability;

Assessing the cost of Low Carbon Fuel Standards;

Mineral royalty revenue estimates.

As a non-profit 501(c)(3), we can also accept tax-deductible donations. Please contact us if you’re interested in becoming a “baseload” supporter.

A live look at our marketing meetings

And now for some more shameless self-promotion.

What We’ve Done and What’s To Come

Since starting AOER in May of 2024, we have been involved in some exciting projects that could produce major benefits for the country.

Our modeling on the cost and reliability impacts of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on carbon dioxide emissions on existing coal plants and new natural gas plants was part of the 27-state lawsuit filed by West Virginia to stay the rules. While the D.C. Circuit Court declined to stay the rules, the case is now likely on its way to the Supreme Court after 25 states filed for an emergency appeal to halt the rules.

We were also hired by the North Dakota Industrial Commission to model the cost and reliability impacts of the Biden-Harris administration’s Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), which would force the closure of nearly 4,000 megawatts of coal-fired capacity in the Midcontinent Independent Systems Operator (MISO) and Southwest Power Pool (SPP) regions. This analysis is also being used in a lawsuit filed by the State of North Dakota to stay the rules.

In May, teamed up with the Center for Environmental Accountability to model the impact of additional regulations on the existing natural gas fleet in the MISO region for the EPA’s non-regulatory docket. Our analysis found that even the loss of 5 percent of the combustion turbine gas fleet due to EPA’s new rules would put the region at a much higher risk of blackouts.

In July, Always On Energy Research team member Trevor Lewis wrote an excellent report on the cost of replacing natural gas infrastructure to accommodate hydrogen for the Independence Institute in Colorado.

In August, we conducted an analysis on behalf of the Rio Grande Foundation in New Mexico on the Low Carbon Fuel Standard adopted in the Land of Enchantment. By 2030, gasoline costs will increase by 30 cents per gallon, and diesel prices will increase by 34.7 cents per gallon.

We are also working with several state-based think tanks on a series of reports. One is an energy infrastructure report with the John Locke Foundation in North Carolina and a Low Carbon Fuel Standard report for the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Michigan. Another is a comprehensive look at the cost and reliability impacts of the decarbonization plans in New England.

We’re also doing an assessment of the royalties paid by different energy sources for the Wyoming Liberty Group, and an analysis of the proposed energy legislation in Pennsylvania for the Commonwealth Foundation.

Stay tuned for articles on these projects and more. If you have need of our services, or would like to financially support the organization, email us at Isaac@aoenergy.org and Mitch@aoenergy.org.

