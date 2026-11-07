Flip, flip, flip-a-delphia — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Tuesday’s midterm elections delivered massive victories for Democratic candidates across the country. Several states now have Democratic trifectas, and Republicans lost seats on state utility commissions.

To give readers a resource to understand how this will affect state energy policy, we reached out to our network of contacts across the country and asked them to contribute a short, 250-word summary of how energy policy will change as a result of the midterms. We hope this will be a helpful resource for our readers in the weeks and years ahead, and we are grateful for everyone’s contribution.

We were fortunate to get just over 30 profiles at the time of this writing. If you don’t see your state and would like to contribute a submission, please reply to this email or send us a private message on Substack with your submission and how you would like to be credited, and we will consider it for publication.

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Findings

Generally speaking, our friends, some of whom asked to remain anonymous, believe Democratic victories in blue and purple states will bolster efforts to mandate wind, solar, and battery storage for electricity generation and could create more barriers to data center development.

In states that remained red, opposition to data centers is a recurring theme.