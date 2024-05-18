Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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SH68137's avatar
SH68137
May 18, 2024

When governments subsidize projects, citizens pay twice—once as taxpayers who indirectly pay the subsidy, and then again as consumers in higher prices for the goods they buy and in reduced consumption.

All to buy votes from “low information voters” that don’t understand why the cheese is FREE in the mousetrap.

Welcome to 1984.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
May 18, 2024

Apparently it has to be said over and over again, the average capacity factors fall short of indicating the real weakness of the intermittent providers. For solar, the capacity factor is zero overnight and during severe wind droughts that can lasts for days (and nights) the capacity is can be little more than zero.

Hence windless nights are the weakest link in the wind and solar chain and in the absence of grid scale storage that can last for several days the shooting match is all over. There will be no transition to wind and solar in our lifetime. Game, set and match.

It is five minutes to midnight for the power system, in some 19 states authorities have warned that there will be critical problems within three or four years if conventional power continues to run down under the influence of the inflation-promoting Act.

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