Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
2d

“This graph supports some of the claims made in the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) study, which suggested that transmission and distribution, not generation, charges have increased electricity prices since 2020”.

This is classic decision based evidence making by the Berkeley lab. Increased transmission costs don’t just fall out of the sky, they are caused by widely diffused renewables which then require massive expansion of transmission.

Chicken lays egg.

So they built too much crap generation and couldn’t connect it all, then had to slow building of crap generation to focus on building transmission to connect said crap generation, then claim power costs are due to transmission costs not due to crap generation.

You really can’t hate these people enough, inveterate liars.

Same here in Alberta, the NDP got elected in 2014 and started implementing renewable crap and then claimed the transmission grid was in “all the wrong places” which then drove costs.

“I stabbed myself in the eye, we all stabbed ourselves in the eyes and for some reason our ambulance and hospital costs exploded, but don’t be an idiot and suggest stabbing ourselves in the eyes had anything to do with it”.

Sounds ridiculous right? But that is the argument.

We hates them all, precious.

Effing morons.

Actually the real problem is they think we are effing morons.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
2d

Thank you EBBs, the image of the solar farm was very helpful - I now see what "levelized" means.

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