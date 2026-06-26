We’re launching Risky Bad Boys, a subscriber-only Risk-style game for paid Energy Bad Boys readers.

As we mentioned in last week’s article, we thought this would be a fun extra perk for paid subscribers. The first game will feature the two of us plus four paid subscribers, meaning four readers will get the chance to conquer the world, betray us, or just have fun trash-talking with us.

We’ll be using Conquer Club to host the game and Substack subscriber chat as the official war room for trash talk, screenshots, diplomacy, accusations of treason, and whatever other Bad behavior ensues.

The first game is open to paid subscribers only. If it goes well, we’ll make this a recurring subscriber perk.