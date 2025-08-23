Energy Bad Boys

Charles Wemyss, Jr.
11h

What one can see in the Obama and Biden EPA’s rules and regulations was/is one of two things.

1. They knew that implementing these rules would help to bankrupt and destroy the US economy and they set out to do just that.

2. They were a bunch of dewy eyed dreamers that didn’t care and were not thinking of the consequences of this regulatory overreach.

The third possibility is a combination of both 1 and 2.

Now add in the greed factor, the big Private Equiry and 5 big banks would stand to make a fortune, it would be a new exit ramp from their current highway to Hell, and the grift would continue.

It is staring to make sense that the bankers and wall steeet casino owners would be very negative toward the Trump administration, since the common sense of saving the higher grid costs, would lead them logically lead to less money for them to make. It is far easier to say the Hell with the rate payers and grid reliability, they have more money to make because they have not made enough already. Thus the push back from the financial sector. Note to self, the investor owned regulated utilities were equally in the catbird seat, as it is for them a win in either outcome, stragulation by regulation or more new build out costs to add to the system for which they will attempt to be paid more for doing less.

Man, EBB’s this just astounding information and data. The MISO majority ought ask Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois to take on the fully avoided costs of their green decisions and not pass them through to the rest of MISO to pay for, so those three (3) states can feel better about themselves while everyone suffers in the cold and dark. We face a similar dilemma here in the New England states. Perhaps NEISO and for that matter NYISO can take a look at your work on MISO and skip the offshore wind drinking binge that they have set the bar and barstools up for a Hell of a Hooley.

Great work again EBB’s and thank you for dumbing it down so it is easy to digest. As nauseating as it is to eat, it’s worth the cod liver oil punishment if we avoid the disaster these clowns were attempting to perpetuate on the American public.

Rafe Champion
12h

What are these costly emissions? I thought modern facilities scrub the nasties and we are left with steam and plant food.

