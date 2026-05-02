Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
16h

as a resident of the J in PJM, I am delighted that they are finally understanding reality. of course, based on my electricity bills, I fear it is a little while before the benefits will be felt

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Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
13h

Nice piece - fully agreed that the pendulum has swung with potentially a significant cost to Customers. The extreme focus on renewables over the past 10 years has given us a very expensive generation portfolio with less than desired reliability. The true cost has been both masked with all of the tax credits (transferred to federal government) and hidden by not fully recovering the costs of now retired assets (i.e., coal plants). Now as utilities and market pivot back towards a balanced generation portfolio and address the significant increase in demand driven by data centers/AI, utilities/IPP's are paying extremely high costs given the concentrated gas turbine demand.

- The cost of a spare turbine we've been evaluating increased by over 50% over the past 9 months.

- A recently received bid for a greenfield gas turbine resource was $1B (~20%) over the prior estimate.

Another way to think of it is that the mis-guided generation investment over the past 10 years driving elevated customer rates is going to take 10 to 20 years to resolve.

Another factor that will likely influence generation cost going forward is an issue that is frequently mentioned in the mining industry. The most attractive and lowest ore bodies have already been mined resulting in future mines requiring higher prices to justify economically. I see the same happening with the siting of new generation resources, especially here in the southwest with our limited water resources.

- Gas turbines being evaluated with expensive air cooled condensers as opposed to wet cooling

- New nuclear siting challenged by the need to identify sites with significant amounts of water to support meaningful plant capacities (2 x AP1000 requires ~44K acre-ft/year).

- Existing transmission is at or close to capacity resulting in new resources needing to add very expensive transmission as well.

- Attractive wind turbine sites that are closer to customer load have already been utilized.

In summary, cost of new generation will continue to increase independent of the soaring turbine costs.

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