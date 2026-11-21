So anyway, I started blasting. Pow! Pow! Now, I don't see so good, so I missed. -Frank Reynolds

As we discussed in our piece Gut Reactions to the Midterms, the recent elections greatly increase the odds that subsidies for wind and solar will be extended again, whether as part of a broader must-pass spending package signed in the next few years, as happened in 2019 and 2020, or under a future Democratic president.

One of the key factors keeping these subsidies in check over the last several years has been the lack of interregional transmission capacity, which has constrained wind development from approximately 2017 to the present. This is especially true in the western expanses of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region.

However, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a permitting reform bill that passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday night by a vote of 62-33 and now heads to the House, would lift this bottleneck by making it easier to build new transmission lines and shifting the cost of building them onto consumers like you.

In this edition of Energy Bad Boys, we discuss how this bill changes the transmission permitting process and total up the billions of dollars in additional wind and solar subsidies that are likely to stem from BAAJA.