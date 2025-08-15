Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megatron's avatar
Megatron
4d

Does this affect the ability for all generation sources to procure securitization bonds for large maintenance, stranded assets, and disaster relief that saddles rate payers for decades with the cost of building, maintaining, and risk for assets they have no control over? No? Then these pennys that are being taken away mean nothing compared to the bonds all utility scale projects, whether it’s solar or traditional fossil fuel, force the average consumer to bear the burden of.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Isaac Orr and others
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
4d

Anything that forces the Private Equity and big banks to think twice about utility scale solar or wind projects is a good start. The other important element is for the local residents who will suffer the consequences of these juggernauts of federal grift get galvanized and stop the slick developers from promising the world and deliver nothing. They are all a mile wide and an inch deep!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture