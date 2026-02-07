Energy Bad Boys

Mike Mellor
6h

Who wins, the millionaires who invested in RE because it saves tax, Warren Buffett are you reading this. Who loses, the suckers who see the cost of subsidies in their bills every month. Prince of Thieves all right, stealing from the poor to give to the rich.

Ian Braithwaite
6h

Thank you EBBs. Surely one has to hand it to those involved, that persistent and successful lobbying for a flawed and potentially ruinous approach to power generation, that in the process creates a taxpayer-funded feeding trough, is one hell of an act.

