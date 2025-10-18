Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
3d

Wish someone would explain this concept to the UKs mentally challenged energy secretary.

10 replies
Todd De Ryck's avatar
Todd De Ryck
3d

Thank you, a very clear and concise explanation that helps me to better understand! Ah yes, be very careful of electricity generators that are non-dispatchable and are not able to provide ancillary services.

This thorough, detailed, quantitative analysis was done by Zoe Hilton, Michael Wu and Aidan Morrison of the Centre for Independent Studies in Australia and was published on Oct. 2, 2025. Australia is really struggling with a renewable energy transition and costs are skyrocketing. In my opinion, it shows how critically important dispatchable electricity generators are that provide ancillary services to the electricity grid, IBR's are not capable of either (Inverter-based resources, those that generate Direct Current (DC) electricity and have it converted to Alternating Current (AC) electricity, which are wind, solar and batteries) https://www.cis.org.au/publication/the-renewable-energy-honeymoon-starting-is-easy-the-rest-is-hard/

Aidan Morrison is interviewed about this report on Australian TV, 6 minutes, 30 seconds. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6I31PmUVcjk Aidan Morrison also provides some further insights on LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7381113679511166976/

Sandia National Laboratories released a report in January, 2025 discussing challenges with replacing synchronous generator resources with inverter-based resources. "Utility Experience with Inverter Based Resource Impacts on Transmission Protection". https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7376421514356858880/

8 replies
131 more comments...

