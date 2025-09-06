Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
3d

What great news, doubling gas turbine generator manufacturing, except for us poor smeals here in New England where we are as Karl in the movie “Sling Blade” identifies the problem with a cranky non starting lawn mower “ain’t got no gas in it.” We have no gas here in New England! Thank you Governor Healy of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts! You complaining about the success of suing the two major gas expansions by two very reputable firms have left us in a pickle. She sort of reminds this writer of the Soviet era submarine captain in “Red October” who fires a torpedo at another submarine missing that submarine only to find that the torpedo is headed straight for his boat….his XO says it best “You arrogant ass you just killed us..”

Yet, there she is, out on Nantucket blashing everyone and everything that has to do with the high cost of energy in New England and specifically Massachusetts! Whadda mean lawsuits have electoral and long term consequences? You can’t make this stuff up. We can only put our hopes and dreams on the SMR’s being a real solution either that or take Hydro Quebec at gunpoint. For the rest of the country? God love you! The Japanese are coming to the rescue! Let’s hope they leave Godzilla at home this time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
3d

Timely article given the significant increase in demand. Mitsubishi will do extremely well financially if they're able to achieve the 100% production increase in just 2 years. We have CT's from domestic manufacturer that are currently late (maxed out liquidated damages) and additional CCGT's due in 2030....any we're already skeptical of their timely delivery.

One question we've been working on is their ability to reliably achieve capacity factors around 80% to support the designated customer load. Our current CCGT's currently operate in the 50% range.

Another potential risk area is reliability. Our engineers indicated the turbine selection decision was a tradeoff between new, larger and more efficient models with questionable reliability versus older, smaller models with proven reliability. Our newest turbines, installed in 2019, have suffered from both poor reliability and limited spares availability. We've purchased 2 "super-cores" at a cost of $40M+ to maintain unit availability.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Isaac Orr
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture