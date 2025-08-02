Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski's avatar
Ryszard Dzikowski
14h

The best way to continue paying subsidies for solar and wind power generation would be to require operators of these types of power plants to supply electricity even after sunset and when wind speeds are below 4 m/s. This would ensure a level playing field with gas and coal-fired power plants.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
13h

"The climate has changed for millennia, we just showed up recently"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture