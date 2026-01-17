Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
14h

It's interesting, as an MIT alumnus, I recall there being an entire community of incredibly intelligent folks on the campus, all steeped in the realities of physics and how it impacts life, and yet Massachusetts is at the heart of this insanity. this is further evidence, in my mind, of just how much of a cult the climate fanaticism has become.

Good luck to them, but I sincerely hope we don't have to spread the costs of their idiocy throughout the rest of the country

Reply
Share
Ted Kurtz's avatar
Ted Kurtz
13h

Very interesting and timely article having grown up in Maine in a house with electric heat. I vaguely remember a comment about the electric bill being $3,000.....I believe per year in 1970's $. This lead to measures such as heating only 2 rooms of the house to 68 and everyone having an electric blanket as the rest the house was kept at 60. Similarly, the lack of air conditioning meant several very warm nights each summer with fans to combat the heat and humidity.

I'm curious what the incremental capacity value of the renewables is under the renewable scenario. I'm guessing it would approach the single digit ELCC value I've seen for CASIO leading to massive capacity cost metrics.

Expanding the nuclear resource portion of the portfolio to the point of needing to cycle SMR's is ill-advised given the cost and reliability impact. My initial project in the nuclear space was driven by the temporary belief that we would need to cycle Palo Verde due to increasing solar penetration (driving mid-day load below the capacity of our baseload assets). The analysis prudently focused on an alternate use for the extra capacity/energy (production of hydrogen to use for hydrogen peaking units) as opposed to cycling the plant. My suggestion is that it would be preferable to find alternates loads for excess baseload capacity as opposed to cycling the units.

It seems to me that CAISO New England's current trajectory is directly toward the renewable heavy/electrification scenario, with just a few people starting to speak up with words of wisdom (Gordon van Welie, the groups funding the study). Per last week's article, CAISO New England's customers will be exposed to high cost and reliability risks for years to come......even with an immediate pivot to the Happy Medium portfolio.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Isaac Orr and others
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture