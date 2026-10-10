Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Mike Dee's avatar
Mike Dee
Oct 10

I wonder how many politicians who supported this nonsense actually understand ANY of the economics or physics of electrical power generation. OK, I don't wonder, really. I have concluded that they must be absolutely ignorant (or crooked).

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kellyjohnston's avatar
kellyjohnston
Oct 10

You can add Virginia to the list of stupid energy policies. Our imbecilic Governor, Abigail Spanberger, just unveiled her "energy plan" that calls for doubling the state's solar energy, including 277,000 new acres of solar panels on rural farmland and hillsides. The Commonwealth's 2020 "Clean Economy Act" already, stupidly, calls for 100% of electricity generation from unreliable renewable energy by no later than 2045 (2035 for the state's largest supplier, Dominion), along with banning the sale of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles (neighboring car dealers in WV and NC are salivating). No wonder Virginia leads the nation in importing power.

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