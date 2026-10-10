Are you thinking what I’m thinking, B1? I think I am, B2! It’s shutoff time!

Imagine the brilliant lawmakers in your state passed a law requiring that 4 percent of the groceries in your cart on every trip to the store had to be bananas. Now imagine those same very smart lawmakers also required those bananas to be grown in a local greenhouse at up to 177 times the price of imported bananas, turning what should be a $2 bunch into a massive $354 banana bill.

As unbelievable as it may seem, this is effectively what the lawmakers in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. have done with their electricity supplies by requiring portions of their Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) to be met with in-state solar generation, or, in Pennsylvania’s case, mandating the use of in-state waste coal facilities.

This week, Always On Energy Research released a new report, creatively titled “How In-State Renewable Energy Mandates Raise Electricity Costs for Everyone,” that details how these in-state solar mandates are causing families and businesses to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in extra costs. They also produce zero additional environmental benefits compared to out-of-state RECs.

This begs the question: if the liberal lawmakers enacting these policies are so smart, why are they enacting some of the dumbest and most needlessly expensive energy policies in America?

How Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) Work

Twenty-seven states and Washington, D.C., have RPS mandates that require a certain percentage of the electricity sold in their states to come from wind, solar, and other qualifying renewable energy resources.

Most Americans don’t realize that their electric company doesn’t necessarily comply with these RPS mandates by building and operating wind and solar facilities. Instead, they often satisfy requirements by purchasing and retiring Renewable Energy Certificates, or RECs, which represent the “renewable” attributes of one unit of electricity, usually a megawatt-hour (MWh), generated by a renewable energy facility.

In other words, RECs are essentially a mechanism that let states greenwash their power supplies by purchasing renewable energy indulgences. The video below is a more charitable REC explainer from the Obama-era EPA.

An Obama Era explainer video for RECS

In states with in-state energy mandates, companies must purchase and retire special in-state RECs to meet compliance requirements. In Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECs) demonstrate compliance. In Pennsylvania, lawmakers require waste coal facilities to purchase Tier II RECs from in-state providers.

Mandates Where the Sun Don’t Shine

As you can imagine, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. are exceedingly poor places to mandate the use of solar. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), these states rank poorly for solar irradiance, and using PVWatts estimates for solar output, we estimated these states ranked 38th, 24th, 40th, and 27th, respectively.

They also have other structural disadvantages, such as high land and labor costs, high taxes, and a blue-tape regulatory climate that makes it difficult to build much of anything.

Consequently, SRECs are very expensive.

The Cost of $RECs

A D.C. Public Service Commission report states SRECs traded for $407 per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2025, or 40.7 cents per kilowatt-hour. That’s roughly 13 times the fuel cost at coal plants. SREC prices are slightly less insane but still offensive in Massachusetts and New Jersey, where they “only” average $337 and $206 per MWh.

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Maryland is the exception to the rule, with SREC prices averaging $58.56 per MWh in 2024. Prices are lower because the state has a relatively low penalty for non-compliance, known as an Alternative Compliance Payment (ACP), at $60/MWh. Maryland’s low ACP effectively caps SREC prices because suppliers can pay the penalty instead of purchasing more expensive credits. In other words, the low ACP means non-compliance with Maryland’s in-state solar mandate is legal, for a price.

In contrast, SRECs trading in ERCOT cost about $2.30 per MWh, a product of no mandates creating artificial scarcity, lots of land, less red tape, and more sunshine.

Lastly, Pennsylvania’s Tier II RECs cost more than the Tier I RECs traded throughout the PJM region, but the mandates’ enormous costs are driven by the massive increases in Tier II prices, which have risen from just $0.19 per MWh in 2019 to $31.03 in 2025, a more than 163-fold increase.

The high cost of SRECs and soaring Pennsylvania Tier II REC costs have made these in-state mandates a disproportionate share of RPS costs. For example, the graph below shows D.C.’s solar mandates covered just 4.3 percent of the district’s sales in 2025, but accounted for 57 percent of RPS costs. As a result, D.C.’s solar mandates cost the average customer $439 in 2025, as shown in the graph below.

Total Costs and Potential Savings

The high cost of SRECs and soaring Tier II credit costs in Pennsylvania have made electricity unnecessarily expensive.

The infographic below shows the total cost of in-state energy mandates in each state, the cost per customer, and what the mandates would cost if regional RECs or Texas solar RECs could satisfy them. The figures are stunning.

In-state solar mandates cost each D.C. customer $439 per year in 2025. If the solar mandates were repealed and PJM Tier I RECs replaced them, the RECs would cost $30 per year. If Texas solar RECs satisfied D.C.’s solar mandates, it would have added $2 per year to D.C. bills in 2025.

Similar savings would be realized in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland, where regional RECs would have cost families and businesses an average of $16, $21, and $33, respectively, and Texas SRECs would have cost $1, $2, and $3, respectively.

Not only do in-state renewable requirements foist millions of dollars in unnecessary compliance costs on families and businesses, but they also do so for zero incremental environmental benefit.

Zero (and Potentially Negative) Environmental Benefits

As we noted above, a REC represents the “renewable” attributes of one MWh of electricity generated from a renewable resource, typically a wind turbine or solar panel.

However, RECs do not necessarily represent environmental benefits because they do not guarantee a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, in the case of in-state REC requirements, they may actually increase emissions compared to sourcing them from out-of-state providers.

Let’s consider the following example.

In-state solar mandates in Massachusetts, part of the Independent System Operator of New England (ISO-NE), cause in-state solar to displace natural gas generating units in the region. This means the solar would have likely displaced a natural gas plant on a system that had an emissions rate of 203 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt-hour at the time of this writing.

However, that REC could have delivered a larger reduction in greenhouse gas emissions if the SREC displaced generation from a coal plant in an area with higher emissions intensity, such as Southwest Power Pool, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

So the true story of in-state solar mandates is that they are unnecessarily inflationary for electricity costs, and they may actually lead to more greenhouse gas emissions than if electricity providers were able to source RECs from anywhere in the country.

If that’s not the policy equivalent of stepping on a rake, we’re not sure what qualifies.

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Conclusion

It would be difficult to conceive of a more punitive and expensive policy for electricity customers than requiring in-state solar production in some of the least sunny places in America. These mandates cost hundreds of millions of dollars per year and may actually increase emissions relative to purchasing RECs from other states with higher emissions profiles.

Some of the individual state stories in our full report are so egregious they deserve their own special editions of Energy Bad Boys. Make sure to check it out.

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EXCLUSIVE: Local Green Energy Mandates Drive More Than Half Of Renewable Costs In New Jersey, Pennsylvania And DC: A terrific write-up by Simon August on our report.

MISO Futures Report: We continue working on our comments for EPA’s new rulemaking. Click here to learn more about our efforts.

The Rising Cost of Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards Josh Schubert did a great job on this piece.