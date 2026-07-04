Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Dave Sharp's avatar
Dave Sharp
5h

Washington appears to be an anomaly. One of the bluest states, but moderate power rates. Not so?WA is is more complicated. Public power hydro dominated rates are among the lowest in the nation in Red Eastern WA, while Blue Western WA dependent rates are rapidly rising and will approach CA rates. Public power is regulated locally, and state regulated otherwise.

Climate idealogue Gov Inslee guided a Dem dominated legislature to pass the most restrictive climate legislation in the nation including a ban on importation of coal power, and an effective ban on new natural gas generation. A carbon tax on all fossil fuel energy has been implemented: currently over $70 per tonne of carbon that escalates about 8% per year. That is 250% higher than CA's. $5 billion has been collected in just over 3 years. That is on all energy, gasoline, diesel, heating nat gas.

I hope that Sarah B. Does a case study of WA to provide granularity and starkly demonstrate the red/blue divergence.

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
7hEdited

Thank you for this analysis Sarah. When you get to California, please note there are state-specific policies needlessly raising electricity rates. California has the greatest amount of battery storage and solar of any state.

Per CAISO, https://www.caiso.com/documents/key-statistics-may-2026.pdf

16,531 MW batteries on 06/01/26 As of 06/11/26, 23,000 MW Solar 12,332 MW Wind.

In Californians for Green Nuclear Power's (CGNP's) physics and engineering-based analysis, inverter-based resource (IBR) generation is "junk power" because IBRs fail to contribute meaningful amounts of synchronous grid inertia (SGI,) an essential grid reliability service. Generators which contribute large amounts of SGI are like giant flywheels like Diablo Canyon Power Plant. See the June 11, 2026 GreenNUKE article, "Why is Grid Inertia Still Important:" https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-still-important

This seems to be an example of the power of aggressive lobbying paired with ideological bias. The reality is that physical laws will not be repealed by any legislative action. As the April 28, 2025 mid-day Iberian Peninsula blackout illustrates, the consequences of ignoring physical laws are deadly and expensive. CGNP has learned that Spain is now burning much more natural gas to insure adequate SGI at all times. The reason for using natural gas instead of nuclear is the Spanish PSOE government has decreed that nuclear power is supposed to be completely shut down by 2035 as Spain emulates Germany and the U.K., among other left-leaning Western governments. Per the U.S. EIA, the fuel cost for nuclear power is stable at about 1/4 the cost of natural gas or coal on a BTU basis.

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