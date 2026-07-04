Today, we are celebrating America’s 250th birthday by launching the all-new interactive Blue States, High Rates website featuring state electricity profiles for the original thirteen colonies.

The website builds on the success of our December 2025 report by providing our readers with the information they need to win the energy affordability debate in each state. More profiles (beyond the original thirteen) will be uploaded in the coming weeks.

Before we jump into the website features, we want to give credit to Sarah Montalbano, who has been the driving force behind this project to expand the Blue State, High Rates analysis. Make sure to subscribe to her Substack!

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Meet BlueStatesHighRates.com

The energy affordability debate rages on in America.

BlueStatesHighRates.com seeks to answer a simple question: “Why do blue states tend to have the highest electricity rates in the country?”

Click the Map for the Interactive Version

The answer is public policy.

Federal data show 86 percent of states with electricity prices above the national average in the continental U.S. are reliably blue, having voted for the Democratic nominee for president in the 2020 and 2024 elections. In contrast, 80 percent of the 10 states with the lowest electricity prices are reliably red, defined as having voted for the Republican candidate in these contests.

Furthermore, the graph below shows that prices have risen much faster in blue states than in red or purple states. While all states saw price increases during this time, blue states have seen prices rise much faster than red and purple states since 2020.

Why are these blue states separating from the pack?

More than almost any other product, electricity prices are a direct result of state energy policies because, under the Federal Power Act (FPA), states have broad authority to determine which resources supply their grids. In traditionally “blue states,” this often means enacting energy policies that artificially drive up prices.

We identified six key factors that drive up electricity prices in states across the country:

Many of the states with the highest electricity prices in the initial release have multiple harmful policies that compound the problem, making electricity more expensive for families and businesses.

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For example, New England states like Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut have aggressive RPS mandates.

These mandates make it more difficult to justify investing in new natural gas pipelines (and New York has been blocking access anyway) or in natural gas power plants, because some policymakers and regulators erroneously argue that the mandates eliminate the need for new natural gas pipeline infrastructure. The result is an inadequate supply of natural gas that unnecessarily increases fuel costs and wholesale power prices.

Adding insult to injury, these states’ participation in a carbon dioxide cap-and-trade program layers on additional costs, resulting in some of the highest retail electric rates in America.

Conclusion

We will likely do deeper dives detailing how these criteria can affect retail electricity prices in the future, but for now, enjoy exploring the new site and have a safe and happy Fourth of July.

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