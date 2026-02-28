Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Ian Braithwaite
5d

Thank you EBBs. I ask you for a small correction, from:

"Despite these flaws, which are glaringly obvious to anyone with a working knowledge of the power sector,......." to:

"Despite these flaws, which are glaringly obvious even to someone without much working knowledge of the power sector,......"

(That's me by the way.)

1 reply
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
6d

Thank you for your excellent summary: "The solution is not to overbuild the grid with intermittent resources like offshore wind, which are also energy-limited on days the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. The solution is to build larger oil tanks, expand pipeline capacity, and invest in reliable, dispatchable resources with on-site fuel storage."

However, this solution requires abandoning the Leftist narrative that New England may reliably keep its citizens safe and warm during prolonged cold weather with intermittent and unreliable solar, wind, and batteries.

Spain and Portugal tried the experiment with solar and wind. The result was a mid-day blackout on Monday April 28, 2025 that killed eleven (likely many more) who were depending on reliable electric power and caused economic damages from lost productivity and damaged production equipment that are measured in the equivalent of billions of U.S. dollars.

7 replies by Isaac Orr and others
48 more comments...

