Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5d

In a mere few years I’ve went from concerned to informed via many Substack writers/articles. It is obvious the legislators and regulators and bureaucrats pushing “green energy policies” have not taken even the slightest time to really understand the true consequences of these policies. Thankfully we have EBB and a large group of others trying to get the facts straight before it’s too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Barry Butterfield's avatar
Barry Butterfield
5d

Great piece, folks. I've been working my way through "Shattered Green Dreams," and am very impressed with the data. Takes a lot of work to find and compile that kind of reference. Thank you.

As I read EBBs, MM, THB and others I am constantly wondering where we (us 'boomers') lost sight of environmental concepts such as 'sustainable' and 'best and highest use.' The mandate of "net zero" contradicts both of those philosophies. Personally, speaking as one who has been canceled and labeled a "denier," in all future correspondence and writing I will refer to that stupid idea as "nut zero." A person would have to be nuts to believe it will work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Isaac Orr and Mitch Rolling
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture