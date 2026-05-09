Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
4h

Wind Turbines at utility scale both in their individual size and the wind “farm” geography are enormous and expensive failures. Having been the “owners” manager on two utility scale wind projects in the Midwest and Northwest this writer can report they are expensive to build, operate and maintain, and without the massive government subsidies are so unprofitable that no bank would finance them, as they would not make it past the first credit committee meeting. Their performa would be binned in a matter of minutes. So we come to the measuring the warming of the ambient air temperatures at the surface to 1000 feet and find they are disturbed and warmer than normal, when the blades are turning. Anyone ask the local bird population what they think? Well if the loss of habitat, bird strikes and loss of bird population is any indicator, the birds don’t think much of a 400 foot tower with a single wide120 ton trailer on top that has 380 foot blades spinning with a speed at the tip breaking the sound barrier. That’s all before we get to shadow flicker and noise.

Then the real shake down. Grid reliability which is always negatively affected. Who needs an additional 300 mega watts of power at 0200 when everyone is sleeping? Exactly, no one. We could go on going but why spoil the beauty of their failure with facts.

It has been a glorious 30 year grift. Some got rich, most just paid for the mess in the guise of higher home rate payer bills. It’s not over yet! While decommissioning of these projects is baked into the financing model you can be sure the money isn’t there and the rate payer will pay again for the privilege of removing the mess they paid to build. One need only watch the Governor of Massachusetts flip a giant sized switch on the wall in February in gleeful excitement that only a two year old or mid wit politician can muster when “she” turned on the power with Hydro Quebec. Poor dear, no one told her about the Force Majure paragraph in the Power Purchase Agreement. Turns out it gets cold in Quebec in the winter months, well colder than usual. So they keep the electricity for their own customers. The deal for 20% of Massachusetts electrical load goes “poof” in the night. Best turn on those old coal boilers…whoops! You can make any of it up. More bad will follow the do gooders, they are all like bad weather at sea, with us always.

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hepps's avatar
hepps
3h

I didn't see the hydrocarbon investment to make and maintain the turbines accounted for. Concrete is not green. Each turbine requires many gallons of oil for the gearbox. Some studies suggest 20-30 years is overly optimistic for a lifecycle, and disposal is still an issue. Also, back up peaker plants are required for when the wind doesn't blow. That also has a hydrocarbon coat.

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