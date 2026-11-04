Map courtesy of NBC News

Yesterday’s midterm elections were reminiscent of the 2006 midterms, as Democrats picked up a commanding majority in the United States House of Representatives, flipped control of the U.S. Senate by winning seats in at least six states won by President Trump two years ago, won new trifectas in at least three states, and picked up public utility commission seats in at least two states, including a new majority on Georgia’s Public Service Commission.

We plan to release a more comprehensive summary of the energy policy implications for many states with the help of our friends across the country later in the week. For now, here are some initial thoughts.