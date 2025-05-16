Energy Bad Boys

Jeff Walther
15h

I wholeheartedly agree. I first learned about this a few days ago from Alex Epstein's article:

https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/why-the-proposed-phaseout-of-ira

I've been sharing that link everywhere in the last couple of days. I guess I should write my congress critters too, however, living in Austin, my Representative, Doggett, will just ignore it, and Cornyn, probably doesn't care either. I'm not sure where Cruz stands. Maybe he can be influenced.

Nevertheless, it can't hurt to try.

I encourage everyone to write their congress critters.

House: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Senate: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

White House: (Ask Trump to exert influence) https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

Kilovar 1959
13h

PLUS ..... Have we killed the EPA Powerplant Greenhouse Gas ruling yet?? Or are we just not enforcing it? Because if it's still on the books it will be back.

24 more comments...

