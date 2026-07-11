Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

My question is, why do we even care about CO2 emissions anymore. It seems to me there are so many more critical problems on which the world can focus than on this non-issue

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4 replies by Isaac Orr and others
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2d

This explains why Bill Gates now sounds more like Bjorn Lomborg instead of Al Gore.

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