Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Lee Curtis's avatar
Lee Curtis
3d

Isaac, sorry to hear of your father’s passing. He was a young man. I’m 70, and as a tribute, I’ll refrain from frying my bacon in butter. My cousin owned a hardware store in Waupaca. I’m thinking your dad knew the place well. May he rest in peace.

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Bill J's avatar
Bill J
3d

I'm sorry for your loss; a Wisconsinite myself and can feel I know your father in a way. And finally, someone else who put butter on cinnamon rolls. God bless him, and you and your family.

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