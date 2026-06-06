And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So God made a farmer.

God said, “I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, and then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.” So God made a farmer. - Paul Harvey

My dad passed away on Friday, May 29th. Between funeral arrangements and not having it in me to write a typical Energy Bad Boys piece this week, I’ve decided to share the obituary I wrote with my sister.

The publication schedule for the next week or two is up in the air right now. I appreciate your understanding.

Michael “Mike” Orr Obituary

Mike Orr of Waupaca died on Friday, May 29th, 2026. Mike was born June 9th, 1953, in Waupaca to Dan and Ramona Orr.

Mike was a lifelong farmer. His favorite part of the profession was watching things grow. He milked cows, raised beef cattle and hogs, and farmed 500 acres of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa. He also had a gift for fixing farm machinery and getting the most out of older equipment.

Mike was the first person in his family to attend college. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a degree in animal science and a minor in plant science.

Food was one of his biggest joys. Mike loved butter, putting it on virtually everything, including things he probably shouldn’t have, like doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, and hard-boiled eggs. He also enjoyed steak and the weekly cookouts with his friends at Everett’s.

Dad in his element

He served for several years as a supervisor and later as Chairman of the Town of Waupaca after trouncing the forces he denounced as the Harrington Road Cabal at the polls.

While farming was his life’s work, Mike especially cherished being a grandfather to Milo. He also enjoyed reading, particularly books about World War II, telling his children bedtime stories about growing up on the farm, and spoiling Lady, the family Labrador.

He’s survived by his wife Phyllis; his children Isaac (Lisa), Hannah (Andrew), and his farm son Blake (Alyssa). He is also survived by his grandson, Milo, and Lady. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He’s probably already stopped down to their place for dinner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:30 pm on FRIDAY, June 5th, at the Maple Crest Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI.