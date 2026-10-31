“You see, we’re putting the cover sheets on all TPS reports now before they go out. Did you see…the memo about this?”—Bill Lumbergh, Office Space

The Memo

We are excited to share this week that Joe Craft, the CEO of Alliance Resource Limited Partnership, name-dropped our work in the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Monday October 26th, 2026:

The existing coal fleet will be needed longer and running it harder is the fastest and most affordable way to serve that load…Affordability is central to this discussion. We continue to see evidence that existing coal remains cost competitive. One example is a recent Indiana study by Always On Energy Research which concluded that existing coal plants become increasingly cost competitive the harder they run [emphasis added]. And 75 percent of the state’s coal plants could produce electricity more cheaply than the new combined-cycle gas. The same analysis found that Indiana’s existing combined-cycle gas fleet already ran at 83 percent utilization in 2024. Leaving limited room to serve new load. Which makes the existing coal fleet well suited to meet incremental demand.

Craft continued:

Federal policy continues to recognize the value of the existing coal fleet and the administration continues to take the steps necessary to protect it. In September, the EPA finalized a rule repealing most of the 2024 greenhouse gas standards for power plants. Including the carbon capture requirements for existing coal units, and proposed repealing the remaining standards.

Craft’s comments also happen to provide a perfect segue for the topic of today’s article on our brand new analysis on behalf of the Lignite Energy Council, examining what EPA’s proposal to repeal the remaining greenhouse gas (GHG) standards would mean for electricity costs, reliability, and generation in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region.

Supplemental Rule Findings

In our September 2026 piece Enjoy the Lack of Blackouts, Jack, we explained that the Trump administration had finalized its repeal of the most egregious portions of the Biden administration’s 2024 greenhouse gas regulations on existing coal and new natural gas power plants.

We also detailed how the agency was proposing to play for all the marbles by issuing a Supplemental Proposal to repeal all existing power plants rules and arguing the EPA has no authority to enact future GHG regulations. As a result, the Trump administration is effectively seeking to defang the a future administration’s EPA from being able to promulgate the next version of the Biden Blackout rules.

Our modeling found that it would deliver $138.5 billion in net benefits in MISO alone, as well as improve the reliability of the grid, by removing existing GHG regulations and ending EPA’s authority to impose future Carbon Pollution Standards (CPS).

We want to extend a big thank you to everyone who donated to our modeling efforts, and everyone who reads this Substack. This community is a big reason why we’re able to do the modeling and analysis we do and have a positive impact at the national level.