“There is no sun you are receiving; a peaking grid, no sun on the horizon.” -Pink Floyd, describing Duke’s 2025 Carolinas Resource Plan

Last summer, we evaluated Duke Energy Carolina’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) to assess the cost and reliability implications of the proposal. Our analysis evaluated multiple ways to generate reliable, affordable energy for the state using different generation mixes.

The most interesting finding from our analysis was that, despite costing North Carolina ratepayers $95 billion in additional costs, the 15 GW of new solar Duke plans to build will be entirely unnecessary to maintain reliability.

Welcome to the Duke Side of the Moon.

Also, check out Isaac’s interview on Veriten’s Close of Business Tuesday Podcast, where he discusses how there is no natural constituency for data centers.