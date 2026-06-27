Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Robert Bryce's avatar
Robert Bryce
3h

Great stuff, Boys.

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
3h

Iron Law of Infrastructure: Support infrastructure must be operational before its support is required.

That Law is being violated frequently in the "energy transition", though that is hardly the only situation in which it is violated.

Virtual Power Plants and rolling blackouts are not support infrastructure.

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