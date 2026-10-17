“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” ― H.L. Mencken

Washington, D.C., is the most liberal enclave in America. In 2024, the District awarded Kamala Harris 90.28 percent of the vote, and D.C. has never awarded its three electoral votes to a Republican. As a result, it will surprise exactly none of our readers to learn that it has also enacted the nation’s most unrealistic and expensive renewable energy mandates.

In fact, the District’s renewable and in-city solar mandates made its electricity so unaffordable that the Council of the District of Columbia (D.C.’s “Congress”) explicitly exempted its municipal government buildings from being required to pay the costs of the regulations. This exemption was made to save $17.8 million and help address a roughly $800 million shortfall in the projected Fiscal Year 2025 budget.

This begs the question: If the D.C. government can exempt itself from the expensive energy policies it enacted to help pay its bills, why doesn’t it afford the same luxury to families, businesses, and federal taxpayers?

In this week’s installment of Energy Bad Boys, we explain how D.C. policymakers have repeatedly made D.C.’s energy policies less realistic and more expensive, and we suggest a solution to make D.C.’s electricity affordable again.