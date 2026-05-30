Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Bob's avatar
Bob
16hEdited

AI - NetZero hypocrisy- the need for new generation for NetZero especially heating electrification is much larger and much more costly than AI. Heating is more costly due to its low load factor, its two times variability warm to cold years, and occurring only during the hours gas generation is expensive.

New England fights a 200MW data center behind the meter at the Millstone nuclear plant, but then plans to add 25,000 MW of heating load by 2050 (recently revised to 15,.000 as they've realized that heat pumps cost twice gas to operate).

And NetZero electrification jeopardizes our children's future. Increased computational capability is necessary for the survival of our existing businesses and for the businesses of the future. While electrification provides no new functions--just changes the energy type to one that typically doesn't work as well and is more costly.

AI is becoming a "cover-up" for the high costs that NetZero electrification is causing. Maine has added 130,000 heat pumps (800 MW?) and a federally funded $450M heat pump accelerator program to add 580,000 heat pumps (3600MW?) is underway. Recent (submitted December before Iran) bids for Jan 2027 Standard generation Service were very high: 32.5, 37.5, and 43.8 c/kWh for 10% full requirements slices. The heat pump customers don't pay the high costs they are imposing as the monthly prices are averaged, so the non-heat pump customer subsidizes the heat pump customer by $1.4 B per year for New England.

AI is also a cover-up for the massive amounts of generation and transmission that needs to be added for Net Zero: $150B for generation and $17-27B for transmission by 2050 for New England. .....And these numbers are likely low as they are based on national lab generation costs that are low today and forecasted to decline.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
13h

IMO, stranded or overbuilt assets will become a huge problem in the next 10-20 years, but not from data centers, which will largely generate their own off grid power.

They will come from the wind and solar farms that have been vastly overbuilt during the decades of subsidies, only to be finally realized as a waste of money and not worth replacing as they wear out. The transmission lines and substations built out in no-mans' land will be underused and correspondingly inefficient. The cost of decommissioning renewables will leave many of the projects as abandoned eyesores, possibly for generations.

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