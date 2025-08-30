Energy Bad Boys

Danimal28
8h

I can't even fathom having arguments about miniscule; this is all political shyte and money laundering.

In 1975 I sat in St. Paul traffic in the winter asphyxiating myself on exhaust emissions as a kid and ten years later car(and mfg plant) emissions were down with cat convertors, etc. In 1996 I took an IC engines course in college and CO and NOx emissions from a car were barely 1%.

The point? Continuous improvement that we do - not completely insane unreality.

Great piece, team.

Ben Powers
8h

Note to Americans who refuse to pay $10 per month on their electric bill for cleaner emissions heck even $1 … read below 👇 and understand how the so called progressives aka socialists manipulate them into spending $$$$ in their utilities bills, grocery bills, livelihood bills and with their votes for them again & again, saying THANK YOU may I have more … thank you President Trump 🙏🗽🇺🇸🗽

This means that even when accounting for the cost of increased emissions in the Trump Proposal, repealing the Obama and Biden greenhouse gas regulations on coal and natural gas plants will yield over $314.6 billion in net benefits in the MISO region through 2055, and the benefits we discovered in this one region of the country were nearly 16 times larger than the benefits the agency expected for the entire country.

