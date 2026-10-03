Energy Bad Boys

Energy Bad Boys

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Michel
Oct 3

Sorry but I couldn’t resist your “Beacon”. It reminded me of a joke I heard recently; the joke goes like this. “In the old day we had Bob Hope, Steve Jobs and Johnny Cash. Now we have no hope, no jobs and no cash; let us pray that Kevin Bacon remains healthy.”

Michel Lafontaine

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Gary Golnik
Oct 3

Hoping that the Dems on Beacon Hill do anything rational has not been a good bet at any time. We are literally spending billions to implement energy savings. A simple analysis shows that the entire multi decade savings in greenhouse gases is overwhelmed by one year of emissions that China brought on line in 2025 alone.

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