Last week, Always On Energy Research partnered with the Fiscal Alliance Foundation to release a new report entitled Project Beacon: Estimated Savings for Massachusetts Ratepayers, quantifying the economic benefits of the proposed Project Beacon natural gas pipeline expansion into Massachusetts.

The report, written largely by Gabriel Collins, found that expanding the pipeline to deliver more natural gas into Massachusetts could lower heating and electricity bills by $367 million during an average winter, and even more during the coldest ones. It could also help reduce New England’s need to burn oil in its power plants and reduce reliance on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the most severe cold snaps.

Just days after our analysis was released and aggressively marketed by the Fiscal Alliance Foundation (one of their impressive organizational strengths), Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, who built her early career opposing pipelines, asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to speed up federal permitting of another New England gas pipeline, the Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement (RARE) project.

Can we take full credit for this pipeline about-face from Governor Healey? No, we can probably only credibly claim 80 percent of it.

Soaring energy costs, however, have a way of making liberal lawmakers reconsider and retreat from years of aggressive climate mandates as the consequences of the dog catching the proverbial car begin to show up in energy bills.

What is Project Beacon?

Massachusetts sits within 300 miles of one of the world’s most prolific natural gas-producing regions, but limited pipeline capacity makes it impossible to deliver enough natural gas from Pennsylvania, through New York, and into New England when demand is highest.

Project Beacon is an Enbridge-led brownfield project that will add 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of firm natural gas transmission capacity to the Algonquin Gas Transmission system, a major 1,131-mile interstate natural gas delivery system spanning New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, which you can see on the map below.

Adding 300 Mmcf/d is a roughly 10 percent increase in the Algonquin pipeline system, and it is enough to meet the winter needs of around 840,000 homes, or more than half of Massachusetts residential natural gas accounts.

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The pipeline’s capacity would increase by replacing smaller-diameter pipes with larger-diameter pipes, extending pipeline loops parallel to existing facilities, and adding additional compression at existing stations.

Project $avings: Bringing Home the Beacon

Our analysis estimated Project Beacon’s average savings of $367 million per winter by applying the additional 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas capacity to the Algonquin system to determine how it would have affected natural gas prices in the seven winters from 2019-2026.

Residential customers would save $184 million, commercial customers $163 million, and industrial customers $49 million on the electricity side. On a per-customer basis, residential customers would save $76 per winter on net, after the $19 annual pipeline costs are subtracted from the $95 in heating and electric bills. This produces a 5:1 benefit-to-cost ratio.

We’re not financial planners, but sign us up for that ROI.

Softening Surge Prices

Savings are highest during the coldest winters—$627 million in 2025/26 and $516 million in 2021/22 —and lowest in the mildest winters, at $181 million in 2023/24, which you can see in the graph below.

Savings are highest in the coldest winters because increased gas capacity increases supply when demand is highest, helping keep prices from skyrocketing. This savings dynamic acts like Uber’s surge pricing. After a Patriots game, ride costs from Foxborough are much higher than on a Thursday afternoon because more people want to catch a ride at once.

The graph below shows the estimated natural gas savings per million British thermal units (MMBtu) during an average day in each of the modeled winters, and the savings during the days with the highest natural gas prices. Average gas savings due to Project Beacon range from $0.30 per MMBtu on an average day in 2020 to $4.33 per MMBtu on the coldest days of 2026.

Obviating (Some) Oil for Electricity

Massachusetts residents pay the 5th-highest electricity prices in the US, at 25 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), partly because they lack adequate pipeline capacity. This lack of capacity also forces them to burn oodles of oil for electricity when pipelines cannot meet residential heating needs and power-plant demand, as occurred during Winter Storm Fern.

Our modeling found that Project Beacon could reduce average fuel oil consumption by 8.4 million gallons by cutting oil-fired electricity generation by around 35 percent.

Burning less oil would generate meaningful savings for consumers. During the average winter, Massachusetts could save $6.7 million from burning less oil. During a mild winter, displacing fuel oil could lower costs by $1.2 million, and by as much as $13.1 million during an extreme winter.

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Additional pipeline capacity could also increase fuel security in the region by supplying fuel for natural gas power plants that need to run when the wind isn’t blowing or Quebec curbs hydro exports during winter storms. It could also reduce the need to use LNG, which can be ten times more expensive than pipeline gas. However, the potential for freeze-offs in gas-producing regions means that the pipeline is not invulnerable to supply interruptions.

Kim Strassel Takes Note

In her “State of the States” column, Kim Strassel of the Wall Street Journal wrote:

The Fiscal Alliance Foundation is out with an in-depth study about Project Beacon, a proposal to expand the capacity of the Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline, which could be completed by 2030. The paper finds massive benefits for Massachusetts ratepayers. The expansion would result in $367 million in average savings each winter across natural gas and power, even as the expansion reduces average fuel-oil consumption by lowering the need for oil-fired electricity generation. Good for consumers, good for the environment. Will Massachusetts Democrats get on board.

Conclusion

As our study demonstrates, access to natural gas infrastructure is a key pillar of energy affordability, which is why it was one of our core criteria in our Blue States High Rates report.

As Paul Craney, the Executive Director of the Fiscal Alliance Foundation, eloquently stated:

“[Project Beacon] is not a choice between building infrastructure and protecting ratepayers. The numbers suggest that building the infrastructure is how we protect ratepayers,” said Craney. “For the average household, the estimated savings are several times the estimated cost. During the winters when our energy system is under the greatest strain, the value becomes even more significant.”

While quantifying the benefits of a new pipeline was a new type of project for us, the Fiscal Alliance Foundation is a great partner. A special thanks to Gabriel Collins for his work on the project.

Green Hypocrisy. The Case of Virginia Rejoining RGGI by Jeff Pohanka. Energy affordability was a core campaign pledge of Governor Spanberger; she swiftly increased electric bills by $13 per month.

Project Beacon Could Lower Massachusetts Gas and Electricity Bills by Connor Miko. Thanks to the Institute for Energy Research for promoting our study!

Virginia Energy Plan- State of Virginia. Thanks to Steve Haner for flagging this one. There are some pretty wild assumptions in here.

Somehow, the No Policy Scenario, which would repeal the Virginia Clean Economy Act and remove Virginia from RGGI, would add the least new capacity but cost the most. A quick peek at the assumptions explains the phony baloney math: