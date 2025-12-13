Energy Bad Boys

Play silly games, win silly prizes.

Natural gas, coal, nuclear-= inexpensive

Part time renewables like wind and solar (which require natural gas, coal, or nuclear as backup) = expensive.

These comments are 100% on target. State's decisions to mandate a renewable focused generation portfolio as opposed to a balanced portfolio (cost, reliability, and clean) is driving a significant portion of the cost increases. Unfortunately, due to the long-term nature of generation investments and power purchase agreements, it will take several years to migrate back to a more optimal generation portfolio leading to reduced growth in electric rates.

One area of research that may be valuable is to look at the performance and cost of the newer resources (wind, batteries) now that they're starting to reach mid-life.

- My perspective, based upon analysis of our non-regulated wind projects, is that there was less focused in their long-term performance given the anticipated re-powering after year 10 to capture additional PTC's.

- The projected life of the turbines and the PPA's supporting them appears to have increased significantly since the 2010's to 25 to 30 years. However, none of these turbines have ever been tested and or operated for the period of time. It remains to be proven that these projects can operate cost effectively for 25+ years.

- My thought was that the technical challenges with batteries had been overcome given the volume of projects and the lack of press on major fires recently. I was surprised to hear that we have regularly had battery fires in our fleet. These events have been under the radar due to a) modern battery project designs that adequately space each module to prevent the spread of fires and b), a policy of letting the fires burn out without the response of local fire departments given the safety risks, and c) an internal policy of suppressing any public reporting. These details help explain utilities' interest in very large, long-duration energy storage resources that are located near large bodies of water (with ~10-year project schedule and cost in the B$'s).

